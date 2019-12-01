City of Poway Providing Water for Residents After Boil Water Advisory Issued

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez was in Poway as the city was handing out cases of water to its residents after a boil water advisory was issued. (Published 55 minutes ago)

The City of Poway is providing bottled water to residents after the city issued its first ever boil water advisory on Saturday.

The city set up a pickup location at Lake Poway located at 14644 Lake Poway Road. On Sunday, they started handing out water cases by 7 a.m.

“With the number of people that have come to get the water we are down to one case per car and we also put in an order for more trucks to come in to bring in more water,” said Jessica Parks, Public Information Officer for the City of Poway.

The city is advising residents to bring their IDs to ensure they get their water.

The City of Poway issued its first ever boil water advisory after residents reported "discolored water" coming from the taps on Friday, the city said.

"Due to the recent storm event it is believed that the potable drinking water system has possibly been compromised," the notice said.

The city said for residents who did not receive the notice for the boil water advisory can sign up on the city’s website to receive alerts. Parks also advised residents to sign up for Alert San Diego.

By Sunday morning, the city said they had isolated the area affected by the rainwater from the recent storms and have sent samples to the lab.

“We are hoping to get back those tests results as soon as possible, it is up to the lab to do that testing and go through the procedures to then get us the data,” Parks said.

Poway Unified School District reassured parents that schools will remain open on Monday and are taking the necessary steps to ensure student safety.

By 8 a.m. Sunday, the city had handed out more than 900 cases of water. It is taking people an average of 45 minutes to get to the front of the line.

"We will do the water hand out all day today until we run out of supplies," Parker said.

The boil water advisory means that only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and making food until further notice.

For more information on what to do during a boil water advisory, read the document below provided by the City of Poway.