City Worker Shot by Resident in University Heights

A San Diego city worker was shot Monday night by a University Heights resident.

Shots were fired just after 8:30 p.m. on Meade Avenue near Maryland Street. Witnesses told NBC 7 the worker was shot in his right shoulder.

Fellow city workers confirmed to NBC 7 that residents of Meade Avenue had been without water since the afternoon because of work being done on the street.

SDPD says the victim was at the suspect's water meter when the suspect came outside. Words were exchanged and the suspect fired at the worker with a shotgun, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 80s. Neighbors said they saw him in the street after the shooting and he appeared disoriented. He was taken into custody when police arrived and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

"It seems like it's hard to understand why that would even occur,” witness Danica Forest said. ”I saw them walking in the neighborhood with the construction worker vests on, so you would think that the person was working for the city.”

SDPD has not confirmed whether the shooting was a case of mistaken identity or the result of some other motive.

The victim was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His co-workers described him as a 55-year-old man who's been on the job for nearly 20 years.

