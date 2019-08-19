City Takes Steps to Revoke Lime's Operation Permit

The City of San Diego has initiated the process for revoking dockless scooter company Lime’s operation permit.

The city’s Development Services Department (DSD) sent a letter to Lime Friday notifying Lime of its intent to revoke the company’s Shared Mobility Device (SMD) Permit based on violations of municipal code.

Lime was found in violation of the city’s scooter geofencing, speed and operating restrictions rules on July 13, July 14, and August 1, according to the letter.

On May 14, the city passed an ordinance for dockless bike and scooter regulations that went into effect June 1. Geofencing rules include restrictions on riding devices in certain areas, and in some cases call for a speed limit of 3 or 8 miles per hours depending on the zone.

The DSD requested a hearing to initiate the SMD permit revocation process. Lime's permit will remain in place until a decision by a code enforcement hearing officer has been made and the process ends.

"We have informed the City we are compliant and it is unfortunate they have chosen to move forward with this hearing. As the longest-serving operator with more than 3 million rides in San Diego alone, we will continue to focus on creating a safe environment for all," a spokesperson for Lime told NBC 7.

It is illegal for any dockless device company to operate in the city of San Diego without a SMD permit.

SMD permits are issued by the City Manager in January and July only and last for six months. Companies must wait at least six months from the date of their permit revocation until they can reapply for a new one.

The city says companies that have their SMD permits revoked will have 10 days to cease device operation within the city and retrieve any impounded devices ($65 per device impound fee). If the company fails to remove or retrieve its devices, the city and dispose of them at the operating company’s cost.