City Relaunches 'Get it Done' App With $2.3M in Upgrades

After complaints with the first app, the city of San Diego has invested millions to update the "Get it Done" tool. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

The city of San Diego hopes their new-and-improved smartphone app will make reporting and fixing common city problems quicker and more efficient.

The city says the revamped "Get it Done San Diego" app, which went live Monday, will more effectively allow San Diegans to request neighborhood services, and allow their departments to communicate better to get those jobs done.

Residents can download the app or go to the website to upload photos of the problem, identify a few details about the service needed and click submit.

This app first launched in 2016 for locals who needed to report potholes, graffiti, sidewalks in need of repair and other issues but was quickly met with complaints from some who said their reports took too long to fix or were never fixed at all.

The city spent more than $2.3 million to upgrade the app, which has expanded to allow for more feedback from residents and opportunities to report other complaints like uncollected trash, hoarders, mold and illegal parking.