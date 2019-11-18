City Raises Transgender Pride Flag for First Time

A transgender flag is displayed at San Diego's City Hall, in honor of Transgender Awareness Week. It's the first time the flag has been raised at City Hall.

A transgender pride flag has a temporary home at San Diego’s City Hall for the week, in honor of Transgender Awareness Week. The pink and blue-colored flag is now displayed next to the United States and California state flags when residents enter the City Hall building downtown.

“This week is Transgender Awareness Week and we are certainly conscious of the particular challenges that that community has in discrimination issues, on housing, on healthcare, on employment services and particularly the violence that has impacted, disproportionately, on members of that community,” said San Diego City Councilman Chris Ward of District 3.

Community leaders of San Diego LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) Pride and the San Diego LGBT Center attended the city’s first unveiling of the transgender pride flag at City Hall -- a flag that represents an inclusive city of San Diego.

“We want members of the transgender community here in San Diego to know that we support them, that our City Hall is a welcome hall for everybody, and by flying the transgender pride flag here during Transgender Awareness Week we are sending a message to the community that they are not forgotten, they will not be erased and they are part of the fabric of San Diego,” said San Diego City Councilman Chris Ward of District 3.

The San Diego City Council has been taking steps toward recognizing the LGBT community. Last summer, the San Diego City Council adopted a resolution against President Trump’s “Transgender Ban in the Military.” In a meeting, the City Council also paid tribute to transgender women of color that had been affected by violence in the LGBT community, according to San Diego City Councilman Chris Ward.

“The flag is now actually 20 years old. It was actually first brought into the community back in 1999 and, of course, we have other flags like the LGBT pride, rainbow flag and others that help to really give some identity and some awareness for different parts of the community. We are a very diverse and broad spectrum of individuals. The ability to be able to understand that people can be non-binary. They don’t necessarily identify as male or female is something that’s important to them as an individual and something we support as public officials,” said San Diego City Councilman Chris Ward of District 3.

The transgender pride flag will be displayed at City Hall for the entire week of November 18. On Nov. 20 at 6 p.m., a vigil and special program will be held at the San Diego LGBT Community Center in honor of Transgender Awareness Week.