Pedestrian Injured in City Heights Hit-and-Run Collision

By R. Stickney

Published 22 minutes ago

    A SigAlert was issued Tuesday for an intersection of University Avenue after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run collision, San Diego police said. 

    The collision happened just after 5 a.m. near University Avenue and Marlborough Avenue. 

    The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called to the scene to treat one patient. The extent of the injuries is not known. 

    A white pickup truck was believed to be involved in the collision and was last seen headed toward northbound Interstate 15, San Diego police said. 

    The SigAlert was issued for University Avenue from Marlborough Avenue to 41st Street, affecting traffic in both directions.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

