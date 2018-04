A fire that broke out in City Heights overnight at 42nd Street and University Avenue has been ruled an arson by the Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST).

The fire started just before 3 a.m., and no injuries were reported. Some nearby homes were evacuated and a few power lines fell down as a result of the fire.

The total damage to the home and its contents is around $300,000.

No arrests have been made yet.