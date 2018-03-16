City Heights Jewelry Store Robbed at Gunpoint - NBC 7 San Diego
City Heights Jewelry Store Robbed at Gunpoint

The two men, both holding guns, entered the Eclipse Jewelry store on University Avenue at around 10:40 a.m. Friday

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 37 minutes ago

    Google Maps
    Eclipse Jewelry on University Avenue in City Heights.

    Two men armed with guns robbed a small jewelry store in City Heights Friday morning, fleeing the crime scene in a green car.

    San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Tony Martinez said the suspects entered the Eclipse Jewelry store located at 4213 University Ave. at around 10:40 a.m. At this point, it is unclear what was taken from the business.

    No one was hurt in the robbery, Martinez confirmed.

    The suspects fled in a green VW Passat, last seen traveling eastbound on Polk Avenue from 42nd Street. For now, descriptions of the men are vague; police said one suspect was wearing a blue hoodie and shorts, while the second suspect wore a green hoodie and pants.

