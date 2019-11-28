What's Closed and Open This Thanksgiving

The City and County of San Diego will close some public services this Thanksgiving season such as libraries, recreation centers and administrative offices. Emergency services like the San Diego Police and Fire-Rescue emergency crews will not be impacted.

For the City of San Diego, there will be a one-day delay in trash, yard waste and curbside recyclable collection, so Thursday’s collection cycle will be pushed to Friday and Friday’s will be pushed to Saturday. The normal schedule will resume Monday.

Perhaps one positive note for visitors and residents: parking meters and yellow zones will not be enforced in the city. Red, white and blue zones will still be enforced, the city said.

The following city of San Diego facilities will be closed Thursday:

All administrative offices, libraries, recreation centers and pools

Public buildings in Balboa Park: Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building (Check with specific museums for their holiday closures)

Miramar Landfill

Chollas Lake, Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center, Tecolote Nature Center

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department

The Family Justice Center (Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 911 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at (888) 385-4657.)

All golf courses and skate parks will remain open.

As for the county, San Diego County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, but essential services, including Sheriff’s Department patrols and animal control emergency response, will continue normal operations.

In addition, the Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley Community Centers will be closed Thursday and Friday. The 4S Ranch Sports Park offices will be closed Thursday and reopen Friday.

County libraries and animal shelters will resume regular hours on Saturday. All other offices will reopen Monday.

In the City of Chula Vista, all offices and facilities, including pools and libraries, will be closed Thursday and Friday. Emergency services will operate normally.

Those in other cities can check their respective websites for more information about Thanksgiving closures.