City Council to Vote on Mayor's Dockless Bike and Scooter Regulations

The San Diego City Council is set to take up new safety regulations for dockless bikes and scooters on Tuesday.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer is proposing regulations that might help cut down on accidents and nuisances caused by careless users, like speed limits on boardwalks and in two zones downtown.

The proposal calls for designate zones where you can't ride at all, and would ban users from ending their rides in some areas violators could face fines.

The city also wants data from dockless bike and scooter companies that it can use to get a clearer picture of the nuisances, travel paths and parking information.

Two weeks ago, the city started stenciling parking corrals along red curbs in some neighborhoods as a test.

The city council's meeting is set for 2 p.m. and NBC 7 will have updates on the news starting at 4 p.m.

