The San Diego City Council voted for a continuance on whether or not to approve a medical marijuana consumer cooperative in Sorrento Valley to January 2018 Monday night after a heated debate.



The Medical Marijuana Consumer Cooperative (MMCC) would sit in a commercial building on the 10000 block of Sorrento Valley Road between Begonia and Arbutus streets. The building, which used to be a bank, is wedged between an office part and an auto repair yard.

Monday evening, the city council was hearing both sides before deciding if they should approve a conditional use permit for the MMCC.

Opponents of the co-op say the building is not environmentally friendly and they are worried the location would bring additional traffic to the area. They also argued that the proposal violates the community plan.

"I just want to voice my opposition to the city of San Diego participating in the drugging of our most vulnerable citizens," one resident told the council.

California voters legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning Jan. 1, 2018, during last year's election.

Although the MMCC proposal states it will operate only for medical purposes, opponents worry that could change in the future.

Belinda Smith, the woman who spearheaded the project, told the council she is a cancer survivor and believes the MMCC can help many people.

"Cannabis has really helped me and I really believe in it and I really advocate for it," Smith said.

Monday night, the council pushed the vote to Jan. 9, 2018.