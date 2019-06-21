City Announces Monthly Closures of 8 Reservoirs

A file photo of the Upper Otay Reservoir in Chula Vista from the City of San Diego website.

Your favorite San Diego city reservoir could be closed the next time you want to take a dip or drop a line.

The city announced Friday that due to a 3 percent citywide budget reduction it will be closing its reservoirs for one additional week day per month starting July 1 of this year.

The closure schedule is as follows:

• Barrett – Closed the first Wednesday of each month.

• El Capitan – Closed the first Friday of each month.

• Hodges – Closed the third Wednesday of each month.

• Miramar – Closed the first Tuesday of each month.

• Murray – Closed the second Tuesday of each month.

• Otay, Lower and Upper – Closed the second Wednesday of each month.

• San Vicente – Closed the second Friday of each month.

• Sutherland – Closed the third Friday of each month.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer singed his 2020 budget on Thursday. Faulconer’s budget includes the largest infrastructure investment in city history, funds for investments in parks and libraries, and $10 million per year dedicated to the expansion of his "Clean SD" initiative.