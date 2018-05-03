Celebrate Cinco de Mayo this Weekend in San Diego

The family-friendly events will take place all weekend. (Published 2 hours ago)

If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this Saturday, we have a few events to tell you about.

First, you might want to head to Balboa Park. You will hear the sounds of Mariachi, the sights of colorful ballet Folklorico dresses spinning around and the aroma of fresh Mexican food.

"Anything to celebrate the color, the music, the food , the dance, the art of Mexico," said Tomas Herrera-Mishler, CEO and President of the Balboa Park Conservency.

The festival will also feature a talented charro, who can jump through lasso ropes to music.

Food trucks will serve delicious tacos and chips and salsa. Traditional Mexican artists will also have artwork and artifacts on display.

The talented group Jarabe Mexicano will perform a concert at 5 p.m. in Spreckels Organ Pavilion.



Hosted at the Plaza de Panama, the family-friendly event is free and open to the public and goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

It's one of the largest free Cinco de Mayo festivals in San Diego.





“There’s plenty of parking at Park Boulevard at Inspiration Point,” added Mishler. “Just take the shuttle up or take a Lyft.”

“There’s plenty of parking at Park Boulevard at Inspiration Point,” added Mishler. “Just take the shuttle up or take a Lyft.”







There are more festivities all over town to celebrate the tradition.

Old Town Fiesta Cinco de Mayo is free and open to the public. The three-day festival starts on Friday.

There will be nonstop music and entertainment, live wrestling, food and crafts and over 40 other vendors. Stop by the NBC 7 booth on Saturday and say hello.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle of Puebla, when the Mexican army was able to defeat the French on May 5, 1862.