Days after a tragic shooting at an Otay Mesa restaurant took the life of their shift leader and wounded two others, employees of Church's Chicken on Friday began to clean up the mess left behind as loved ones prepared for a vigil.

Maribel Ibanez, 28, died on Wednesday when a disgruntled customer armed with a gun opened fire on employees behind the counter of the establishment just miles north of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the San Diego Police Department said.

Several rounds were fired and two other employees, identified by a family member as Mario Rojas and Humberto Ruiz were struck -- one in the back and another in the arm and shoulder area, according to witnesses. Ruiz has since been released from the hospital.

The suspected gunman took off in a dark blue sedan as bystanders scrambled to aid the wounded employees. He had not been located as of Friday afternoon.

The San Diego Police Department said they were looking for a black man with a thin build in his 30s. He was about 6 feet tall and wearing a light blue sweater, red sunglasses and a Chargers beanie at the time of the shooting.

But while the investigation into the shooting continued, loved ones and coworkers planned to remember the life of Ibanez, a woman they described as a happy person and a helpful worker.

Ibanez was a newlywed and had been working at the Church’s Chicken eatery on Del Sol Boulevard in Otay Mesa for several years as a shift leader, a family friend said.

A GoFundMe page created by friends of the victim said Ibanez had gotten married on March 12.

"She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt," the online fundraising page said.

According to SDPD Capt. Tom Underwood, the suspect had visited the restaurant minutes before the shooting. He had tried to pay for food using a counterfeit bill. He got into an argument with employees and left.

Minutes later, he returned with a loaded gun.

The restaurant is roughly 10 minutes away from the border, and police said they cannot confirm if the suspect fled to Mexico or not, but that crews will monitor surveillance footage near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Church's Chicken said they were "saddened and shocked" by the events that took place at one of the establishments.

"We are saddened and shocked by this violence against our employees and are committed to working with the authorities to ensure the perpetrator is brought to justice. In the meantime, our sole focus is on supporting and comforting the victims, their families and our extended Church's family."

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619)531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.