Exactly one week since a disgruntled customer walked into a Church's Chicken in Otay Mesa and fired shots across the counter at employees, killing a newlywed and injuring two others, the restaurant reopened its doors to the public on Wednesday.

Employees of the South Bay eatery spent the morning preparing for their reopening. Some moved a tribute to their coworker away from the front entrance and scraped melted wax from memorial candles off the sidewalk to make way for customers. Others were spotted installing what appeared to be security cameras inside the building.

But a photo of Maribel Ibañez, a woman described as happy and helpful by those closest to her, remained posted next to the entrance when the doors officially reopened at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

It was dinner time on Nov. 6 when a gunman walked into the restaurant on Del Sol Boulevard and fired several rounds at employees from across the counter. Investigators said the shooting was the culmination of an argument between a the suspect, a customer, and employees over a counterfeit bill.

A memorial outside of Church's Chicken is growing prior to tonight's 6pm vigil. San Diego Police say there will be no new updates today on the search for the shooter.

The barrage of bullets killed Maribel Ibañez and severely injured Mario Rojas and Humberto Ruiz.

Ibañez was a newlywed and had been working at the Church’s Chicken on Del Sol Boulevard for several years as a shift leader, according to her sister, Gabreila Merino.

The grieving family showed up to a vigil outside the restuarant last Friday, pleading for justice. Ibañez mother, who was one of the first people to show up at the restaurant following the shooting, said she had faith justice would be served for her daughter's death.

"[The shooter] got the wrong person but he’s gonna pay one day. I have faith in God," she said.

The San Diego Police Department said they have not yet located a suspected shooter, described as a black man with a thin build in his 30s, who was about 6 feet tall and wearing a light blue sweater, red sunglasses and a Chargers beanie at the time of the shooting. Police suspect he was drove a blue sedan from the scene.

The restaurant is roughly 10 minutes away from the border. Police said they cannot confirm if the suspect fled to Mexico, but said investigators will look at surveillance footage from the nearby San Ysidro and Otay Mesa international ports of entry.



Suspect is described as a Black male, 30's, 6-1, thin build, wearing a light blue sweatshirt & blue "Chargers" beanie. Here is a picture of his car taken from surveillance footage. Call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619)531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Victim Services Division said those affected by the shooting should contact the department for any medical and emotional needs.

Victims may receive services and resources by calling the Victim Services Division at (619) 531-4041. The department is supported by the State of California’s Victim Compensation Board.