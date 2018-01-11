Officers are still trying to determine what caused the crash. (Published 6 hours ago)

Family members and friends are mourning the death of a Chula Vista woman who was killed Tuesday in a traffic collision involving a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle in Eastlake.

Maria Webb, 44, was driving a Pontiac Aztek on Hunte Parkway at 12:35 a.m. Webb was traveling south when she reached the intersection of Otay Lakes Road.

At that time, Webb's vehicle collided with a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle that was traveling east on Otay Lakes Road.

Walmart confirmed to NBC 7 Thursday that Webb was an employee there at the time of her passing.

Her coworkers at the N. Broadway location in Chula Vista said they are holding an internal drive of food and cash donations to give to her family.

"She was a very kind and very happy person," said Iris Ramirez, a friend and former Walmart coworker of Webb. "She was always in a good mood at work and was an overachiever. She never complained."

Ramirez added Webb is survived by her husband and 9-year-old daughter.

Investigators with the Chula Vista Police Department have not determined why the two vehicles collided or which vehicle had the right of way.

The impact caused the Pontiac to overturn, landing on its roof at the southeast corner of the intersection. The car sustained damage to the passenger side.

The BP vehicle wound up on the sidewalk just a few feet from the Pontiac with front-end damage and a deployed airbag.

Webb was rushed to Scripps Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m., police said.

"You hear about accidents all the time in the news but when it's one of your coworkers and best friends it's just unbelievable," said Ramirez.

The Border Patrol officer was transported to a nearby hospital with what Chula Vista police described as minor injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, police said. It was raining and the roadways were wet at the time of the deadly crash.

"Fault will be tough to determine," CVPD Capt. Eric Thunberg said.

Thunberg said the police department will release the Border Patrol officer's name at a later time. He was on duty at the time of the accident.

The investigation is ongoing. Witnesses can reach out to the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151 or 619-422-8477.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family here.