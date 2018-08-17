Chula Vista Teenager Faces Criminal Charge, Suffers Injuries in Altercation with Police Officer

A 16-year-old high school student is facing criminal charges and nursing injuries after an altercation with Chula Vista police that has some in the community calling for an investigation.

The split-second reaction by the officer to use his baton and push the teenager down on the sidewalk is now under intense scrutiny.

"My shoulder is kind of bruised up and my head I have a bump, a dent," the teenager told Telemundo 20.

At her mother's request, NBC 7 is not identifying the teenager by name or showing her face on video.

The Palomar HS student said she was at Loma Verde Park around 4 p.m. Wednesday with her friends doing homework and playing football when the officers showed up. The park is near Castle Park High School.

"One of the cops, one of the female cops pushes me with the stick and I got mad and I had a bottle so I threw it on the floor and I cussed at her," the teenager said.

According to CVPD officials, the water bottle hit the female sergeant in the chest - a moment not captured on video posted to social media.

“Although it was a plastic water bottle, it’s still an assault on a police officer,” said Capt. Vern Sallee. “It's something that is exceedingly serious nature when someone actually takes that proactive assaultive step to batter a police officer."

The teenager was arrested by officers and charged with suspicion of battery on an officer.

The department is now interviewing all of the officers and reviewing their body worn camera videos as part of an internal investigation they say will take weeks.

At this point, Sallee said the department has seen nothing to warrant discipline to the officer.

“Our officer reacted as he is trained to react to protect another officer,” Sallee said. “However what I will say is we need, in the totality of it, to look at proportionality of the reaction. If it was within training, if it was appropriate with the circumstances or not."

Check back for updates on this developing story.