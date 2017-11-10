Two People Flee Police During Chula Vista Traffic Stop

Several Chula Vista Police Department squad cars descended on a cul-de-sac on Camellia Court in Chula Vista Friday in search of a person who fled from an officer during a traffic stop. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Several police cars descended on a cul-de-sac in Chula Vista Friday morning after two people fled from an officer during a traffic stop.

There was a heavy police presence on Camellia Court just before 11:40 a.m. as Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) officers searched for one of the two subjects.

About 15 minutes earlier, the duo had been pulled over by police at Olympic Parkway and Oleander Avenue but they fled from their car. One person was detained, but the second person got away.

CVPD officers were searching a nearby neighborhood for that second person, checking yards and sheds. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) helped in the search from above with its ASTREA helicopter.

No other information was available.

