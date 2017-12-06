Surveillance video from a Chula Vista business has given police new details surrounding the death of a woman hit by a car and dragged 200 feet on the street, only to then be struck by three more drivers.

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said Wednesday the video shows the victim walking eastbound on Main Street between Hilltop Drive and Albany Avenue just after 10 p.m. Sunday when she is hit by a car. The victim is carried about 200 feet by the vehicle before coming to rest in the roadway.

Police said the video shows several witnesses in cars approaching the woman and driving around her. Then, she is hit again – three times.

The CVPD said a dark-colored, 4-door sedan hit the woman and then continued eastbound on Main Street. About a minute later, a dark-colored pickup truck struck the victim again and also kept driving. Less than a minute after that, a third vehicle, also a dark-colored pickup truck hit her again.

Police said the drivers of those three vehicles should reach out to the police department, as the investigation is ongoing. The video may be publicly released to aid in the search for witnesses. Anyone else who saw the deadly crash can call the CVPD at (619) 691-5151.

The victim suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later. Her name has not yet been released, but police said she was 67 years old.

No one else was hurt in this incident.