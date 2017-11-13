The city of Chula Vista asks for help identifying the culprit(s) involved in using vehicles to damage city parks.

Rohr Park, off Sweetwater Road, and Terra Nova Park, off Hidden Vista Drive, were severely damaged on Friday evening due to tire tracks on the park and soccer fields, according to the city of Chula Vista.

In mid-October, similar incidents happened twice at Discover Park, off Buena Vista Way, and once at Marisol Park, off Rancho Del Rey Parkway.

City staff said the damage makes the fields unusable and causes conflicts in scheduling for the Youth Sports Council.

Games may end up being postponed or cancelled, and thousands of children who play at those locations are displaced, the city said.

The damage also results in thousands of dollars spent on replacing the turf, which comes out of city and tax payer money.

Anyone with information regarding the park vandalism is asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151. Anyone witnessing the vandalism as it occurs is asked to call 9-1-1.