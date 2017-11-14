Chula Vista Opens 210 Affordable Rental Apartments

The waitlist for the affordable housing units in Chula Vista spans 10 years and there are more than 2,000 people on the waitlist. NBC 7’s Robert Santos has the story. (Published 54 minutes ago)

In the South Bay, more than 210 rentals have opened up, specifically for low-income seniors and families.

People who want to rent there will have to wait about 10 years because the demand is so high.

Duetta, the neighborhood for families, has close to 2,000 names on its waitlist.

Nakeisha Jackson and her twin daughters were one of the lucky ones to get in. Their new home is a big change from where she last lived.

"I was so excited because I lived with my mom and just to have something for me and my own kids was great," said Jackson.

She found out about these affordable rentals from her teacher. She got on the wait list and five months later got the call telling her she could move in.

"When she gave me the good news, I was really excited. I literally cried because I've never been away from my mom. The distance is a little bit hard," said Jackson. "I just love it. The park is right out the front door."

Jackson rents a two-bedroom at Duetta where there are 87 one, two and three-bedroom rentals for families. Right behind it, Volta has 123 one and two bedroom rentals for seniors.

Araceli Palau has lived most of her life here in the U.S. But eight months ago, she had to move to Tijuana to find affordable housing. Now, she’s back in the South Bay, living at Volta.

"It’s a very comfortable place. It’s quiet. Everything around this area is new. I’ve seen nice people move in. I like it because I have everything close by," said Palau. "I can walk to the shopping mall, restaurants, stores, pharmacy."

Duetta and Volta are both part of the Millenia development which was in the works for about two decades.

"Anytime we can add to the inventory of affordable housing, that's a good social responsible thing to do," said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas.

"I pay $813 so that's really cheap and that's great for me," said Jackson.

Their power bills are also reduced thanks to huge solar panels built over the parking garage.

"These combined 210 units provide Chula Vista seniors and work-force families with rents discounted as much as 50 percent of the market rate," said Bob Cummings of the Chelsea Investment Corporation, which teamed up with the city to build Millenia.

Both neighborhoods cost a combined $68.2 million to build. Financing was provided in part by $5.2 million from the city of Chula Vista, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Home Funds, a construction loan from City Community Capital and tax credit equity of $29 million.

"This development is more than these beautiful buildings. It is a very significant opportunity for many residents to improve their social and economic well-being and skills that’ll help them to contribute to this vibrant community," said Juan Arroyo of the Pacific Southwest Community Development Corporation. "The need for affordable housing is greater than ever. Let’s continue to build more."