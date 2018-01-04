Police Investigate String of Robberies in South Bay

Police are investigating a string of at least four overnight robberies in Chula Vista and National City. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports. (Published 40 minutes ago)

Police are investigating a string of at least four robberies that took place overnight in the South Bay, with suspects swiping phones and purses from their victims.

According to investigators, the robberies all took place between 11:15 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday. Three of the crimes happened in Chula Vista and the fourth in National City.

In Chula Vista, police said suspects in an SUV with paper plates targeted victims who were walking on the street at Oriole Court and Oriole Place. The suspects stole purses and phones from pedestrians.

Detectives with the crimes of violence, robbery and homicide units are investigating the robberies. At this point, descriptions of the suspects have not been released and there have been no arrests.