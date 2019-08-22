Chula Vista Mother Dies After Being Shot in Tijuana

An employee of the Tijuana Fire Department is being investigated for the killing of a Chula Vista woman. NBC 7's Jackie Crea has more. (Published 55 minutes ago)

Tijuana Firefighter Under Investigation for Killing of Chula Vista Mother

An employee of the Tijuana Fire Department is being investigated for the killing of a Chula Vista woman, officials confirmed.

Roxana Diaz, 32, and her friend, Carlos Morales Trujillo, 39, were shot Friday morning in Playas de Tijuana.

Diaz was transferred from a hospital in Tijuana to UC San Diego Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, her family told Telemundo 20.

Trujillo was shot twice in the abdomen and was found dead on a street in Playas, law enforcement officials said.

The Secretary of Public Security in Tijuana, Marco Sotomayor, said three individuals were arrested in a toll booth in Ensenada.

When they arrived at the booth a woman, who was with them and a girlfriend of one of the individuals, told officials that she was being held against her will and informed them of the homicide in Tijuana.

According to Tijuana Police, the suspects are three firefighters from the Tijuana Fire Department.

The three firemen will face charges of deprivation of freedom and one individual is being investigated for the killing of Diaz and Trujillo.

"In a fit of jealousy, [the individual] pulls out a gun and shoots the victims, killing his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend and the young woman who later died," said Jorge Álvarez Assistant State Attorney.

Friends described Diaz as a happy person and hard worker. She leaves behind a 16-year-old son. Her family said she worked at a KFC location in Chula Vista.

Fire officials have already begun an internal process to fire the three defendants.

An online fundraising page has been created on behalf of Diaz's family.