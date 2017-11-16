Car Fire on I-805 in Chula Vista Causes ‘Popping’ Sounds, Shuts Down Ramp - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Car Fire on I-805 in Chula Vista Causes ‘Popping’ Sounds, Shuts Down Ramp

By Monica Garske

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three ways La Jolla UTC delivers on what employees really want
    NBC 7

    A car caught on fire off Interstate 805 in Chula Vista Thursday shutting down an on-ramp and causing loud “popping” noises near the freeway that some witnesses said sounded like explosions.

    California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said the car fire happened just before noon along southbound I-805 at Main Street. The driver tried to douse it, causing the flames to crackle and possibly the tires to pop. On social media, some Chula Vista residents said they could hear “explosions” stemming from the area of the car fire.

    CHP officers shut down the Orange Avenue on-ramp while firefighters worked to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported.

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices