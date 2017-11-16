A car caught on fire off Interstate 805 in Chula Vista Thursday shutting down an on-ramp and causing loud “popping” noises near the freeway that some witnesses said sounded like explosions.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said the car fire happened just before noon along southbound I-805 at Main Street. The driver tried to douse it, causing the flames to crackle and possibly the tires to pop. On social media, some Chula Vista residents said they could hear “explosions” stemming from the area of the car fire.

CHP officers shut down the Orange Avenue on-ramp while firefighters worked to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported.