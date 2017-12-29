Family Escapes Chula Vista House Fire

Neighbors called 911 Friday to report smoke coming from a home on the west side of Chula Vista.

The fire moved quickly through the home on 2nd Avenue between King and Kearney streets just before 11 a.m.

“My granddaughter said, ‘There’s smoke, there’s smoke,’ Ana Martin said, describing the moments she realized her home was on fire.

She and her husband, Tony Martin, escaped the fire with their grandchildren.

As they watched firefighters battling to save their home, Ana wiped away tears.

Tony kept reminding her that the most important thing is that no one was injured.

“As long as everyone is ok, we’re fine, we’re going to be ok,” Tony Martin said. “We will survive. We will get by.”

Chula Vista Battalion Chief Jeff Peter said the home sustained heavy heat and smoke damage.

When crews first arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke in the back of the structure.

At one point, a nearby palm tree caught fire.

National City and San Diego firefighters crews responded to help knock down the fire.

One firefighter was struck in the head by some drywall. He was evaluated on scene and will return to work, Peter said.

None of the eight residents was injured, the battalion chief said.

