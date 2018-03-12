Chula Vista Hit and Run Victim 'Always Kept Me Happy': Wife

Police are on the lookout for a hit and run driver who killed a Chula Vista man.

Roger Arellano, 62, was hit and killed near the corner of Moss Street and 4th Avenue Sunday night less than a block from his home.

Roger's wife partner Josie Martinez says there was never a sad day with Roger. Not in the 20 years they were together, with the exception of one. The day he did not come home to her.

“We heard a bang. It was him. The car had left him there in the middle of the street," Martinez said.

NBC 7's Melissa Adan has more. (Published Monday, March 12, 2018)

Despite first responder efforts, Roger could not be saved. Chula Vista Police say Arellano was lying in the street unresponsive. He died of his injuries there.

"He was an easy going man. He was always laughing, joking, always smiling," Martinez said.

A witnesses identifies the hit and run vehicle as a gray BMW. The fleeing suspect left behind a rearview mirror that was torn from the car at impact.

Arellano was a husband and father. For 35 years he was a baker for Grab & Go subs in Ocean Beach.

He loved to cook and dance.

“I will miss his companionship mostly. His fun loving ways of living. He always kept me happy," Martinez said.

Police say the vehicle involved fled west on Moss Street. It should have significant damage to the right front bumper or quarter panel and is missing the passenger side mirror.

If you have information about the car or crash, contact Chula Vista Police Traffic Division.