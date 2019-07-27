Chula Vista Girl Wakes Up to Find Strange Man in Her Bedroom

The Chula Vista Police Department is flooding the streets to find a man who snuck into a girl’s bedroom early Saturday morning.

The incident happened on Madison Avenue near Flower Street, just before 7 a.m.

The girl woke up and saw a strange man standing at the edge of her bed. The girl ran into her parent’s room. The parents called 911 and saw the suspect run out of the house and go down the sidewalk to get away.

The suspect did not hurt the girl physically, but the frightening encounter has the neighbourhood on high alert.

Police say the man may have gotten into the house through the back door.

The suspect is described as having tattoos on his face and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Anyone with information can contact CVPD at (619) 691-5151.