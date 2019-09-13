Firefighters Called to Fires Near Otay River in Chula Vista - NBC 7 San Diego
Firefighters Called to Fires Near Otay River in Chula Vista

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Chula Vista Fire Department
    Chula Vista firefighters are asking the public to stay clear of the area while they fight fires at the bottom of the river bed.

    Firefighters were called to the report of two brush fires near Otay River.

    Both are located near the intersection of Beyer Boulevard and Main Street.

    In video shared by the Chula Vista Fire Department, firefighters can be seen arriving on a bridge spanning the riverbed and getting equipment out while white smoke rising from beneath the bridge. 

    By 1:30 p.m., one of the fires was out, officials said. 

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were also on scene and helping to locate and put out the fires.

    No structures were threatened.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

