Chula Vista Considering Community Choice Energy Plan

City of Chula Vista Trying to Erase its Carbon Footprint by 2035

The Chula Vista City Council is discussing ways to compete directly with San Diego Gas and Electric and buy energy and sell it to residents for less than they're paying now.

The City of Chula Vista says it wants to reduce its carbon footprint 100 percent by 2035, and this energy plan is the next step. The city also says the plan could reduce energy prices for all of its residents.

“I know that everyone would be excited and pleased to make some savings on their monthly bill,”

Chief Sustainability Officer Dennis Gakunga said.

is presenting a study to the City Council tonight that basically says the city can buy energy in bulk and sell it to residents for as much as 2 percent cheaper than SDG&E. It's called a Community Choice Aggregation, or a CCA.

“You could get energy cheaper because you can leverage and negotiate better rates,” Gakunga said.

Additionally, Gakunga says the energy would be clean and renewable from solar and wind.

“It's always exciting when you can provide local control,” he said.

Leslie bunker is conserving water and already installed solar at her Chula Vista home. She likes that the city is trying to erase its carbon footprint by 2035.

“I think that all of us should be doing what we can,” Bunker said. “To have the city leading that is a wonderful idea.”

Gakunga says 4,000,000 people in 18 other California cities are already benefitting from CCA’s. Chula Vista could join them by 2022.

The City Council was scheduled to vote Tuesday whether it wants to pursue buying and selling its own energy or if it wants to shelve it for a later time.