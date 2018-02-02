Two females were found dead in a home in Chula Vista early Friday. Police are investigating the case as a double homicide. Gaby Rodriguez reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

A man suspected in the slayings of an aunt and niece whose bodies were found in a Chula Vista home Friday is dead, police confirmed.

David Bell, 38, was sought by investigators throughout the morning after the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) identified him as a person of interest in the deadly shootings of two women in a home Apricot Court.

Investigators released Bell's photo and said has was driving a white Mazda 3 with paper plates from Oklahoma.

Photo credit: Chula Vista Police Department

At 10:30 a.m., police confirmed Bell's body and Mazda had been found in Norwalk, California, in Los Angeles County, about 115 miles north of the scene of the double-homicide.

CVPD Lt. Eric Thunberg said Bell had, at some point, called 911 to report the shooting. He gave his name to 911 dispatchers. The suspect also contacted his family members during the time between the murders and his suicide.

The victims of the double-homicide were identified by police as Aura Mancilla, 38, and her aunt, Patricia Garcia, 58. Police said Garcia had been living with her niece in Chula Vista while her home was being built in Mexico, where she planned to soon retire.

Thunberg said Bell was Mancilla's boyfriend.

The women were killed in Mancilla's home on Apricot Court just after 3 a.m. Friday. Neighbors called the police to report sounds of gunfire coming from the home.

Thunberg said that when officers arrived, the garage door of the home was open. Police went inside and, in separate upstairs bedrooms, discovered Mancilla and Garcia had each been shot to death. Thunberg said it didn’t appear as if anyone had forced their way into the home.

Neighbor Jessica Brown described the horrifying moments when her daughters, ages 8 and 6, woke up in the middle of the night to the commotion.

"I don’t know if they heard the gunshots but I know they heard the police sirens and they were very scared," Brown told NBC 7. "It’s just a terrifying experience to wake up to; you don’t expect it in a family-friendly neighborhood. My kids play outside. When it hits close to home, it’s very shocking."

The motive behind the killings is unknown. The investigation is ongoing; check back for updates on this story.