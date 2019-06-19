A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found unconscious without a pulse in Chula Vista early Tuesday.

Two women walking along Broadway near Palomar Street around 1:30 a.m. called police saying they noticed a man on the ground near the sidewalk.

Officers arrived and realized the man was unconscious and had no pulse. They attempted life saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

He has been identified as Ivan Velez, 56, Chula Vista police said. Velez is believed to be a transient who lives in the area.

There were signs of trauma on the victim’s body, police said. They did not describe the type of trauma but said they are looking for anyone who may have witnessed an altercation or incident in that area at that time of day.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident can call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.