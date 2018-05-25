Chula Vista Couple Among 5 Killed in Fiery Crash Near Las Vegas - NBC 7 San Diego
Chula Vista Couple Among 5 Killed in Fiery Crash Near Las Vegas

By Associated Press

Published 53 minutes ago

    Metro
    (File Photo)

    Authorities say a couple from Chula Vista was among five people killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash on a remote highway northwest of Las Vegas.

    The Nevada Highway Patrol said Thursday that 78-year-old Arturo Otero and 77-year-old Juana Esparza Otero of Chula Vista, California, died in a car that slammed head-on into another car that was passing a northbound pickup truck Sunday afternoon U.S. Highway 95 near Amargosa Valley.

    The passing car burst into flames and two people inside were killed. Their names were not immediately determined, pending DNA results.

    The pickup flipped, killing the driver, 53-year-old Dwight Ardell Sproul of Pahrump.

    The NHP says a 52-year-old female passenger in the pickup was flown by helicopter to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.

    Copyright Associated Press / NBC 7 San Diego

