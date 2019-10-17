CVPD to Increase Patrols At South Bay School After Reported Threat

Chula Vista police will have extra patrol at a South Bay high school on Thursday after a report of a threat.

A message was sent to students and parents of Castle Park High School alerting them to a reported shooting threat made to the school.

School officials have not released any information about the threat but said the Chula Vista Police Department was notified and would be investigating.

Officers would ramp up patrols on campus on Thursday, the message said.

This story will be updated as information becomes available. Details may change as information is released.