Chula Vista Breaks Ground on New Fire Station

Construction began Friday on a new fire station planned for Chula Vista, the latest addition designed to help improve response times to emergencies.

"It’s essentially going to take an area that should already have a fire station and it’s going to put that station here to better serve the community, said Chula Vista Fire Chief Jim Geering.

The station at the corner of Millenia Avenue and Stylus Street will be built by a real estate developer. A recent voter-approved sales tax increase will fund the employees and equipment.

"In some cases, we’re clearing the scene on average two-and-a-half minutes faster," Geering said.

The department must respond to 90 percent of emergency calls received in less than 7 minutes, the chief said.

Geering said the department has improved from 55 percent to 85 percent thanks in part to revenue from the sales tax increase.

The chief said there is room for two additional fire stations in Chula Vista.