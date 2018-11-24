Chula Vista resident Hector Fimbres, 11, was struck by a hit-and-run driver at Brandywine Avenue and Sequoia Street on Nov. 19, 2018.

A Chula Vista mother and her 11-year-old son want an apology from a driver who struck the boy as he walked to the park with his family but did not stop to check if he was hurt.

“It was scary and kind of mean, as well,” Hector Fimbres, 11, told NBC 7 on Saturday. “She should’ve pulled over as well.”

Hector was walking with his great aunt and younger siblings to the park on Monday. As the family crossed the crosswalk at Brandywine Avenue and Sequoia Street, an unknown driver in a blue Chevrolet Impala turned and hit Hector.

“When she was turning, I saw her, when she hit me, at the time, and then she just ran away after,” Hector recounted.

Hector put his hands on the hood of the woman’s car and his great-aunt began to yell at the driver. The woman pulled over for a second but then drove away.

The lack of compassion is what bothers Hector’s mother, Ana Fimbres, the most.

“Who strikes a kid and doesn’t even stop?” said Ana. “She didn’t even have the decency to stop and check on him. You hit a kid, you do something about it. She was more worried about what was going to happen to her than what happened to my kid.”

Ana said the woman was distracted by her cell phone at the time of the hit-and-run.

The younger children were not hurt but Ana can’t help but think the outcome could’ve been so much worse. Had Hector’s smaller siblings been in front of him and not behind him, Ana thinks the car could’ve hit one of the little ones on the head.

Hector was taken to the hospital, where he was checked for internal bleeding and other injuries. Fortunately, the boy walked away with only bruising on his side and knee.

Ana said a witness was able to get the car’s license plate. The family filed a police report with the Chula Vista Police Department and investigators told them the license plate is registered out of Fallbrook.

At this point, police could not say if the driver has yet been contacted.

Ana said her family has been posting about the incident on social media in hopes of tracking down the driver. She said, more than anything, she wants the driver to say she's sorry.

“That’s just not right. It’s ridiculous,” she said. “I hope that they catch her.”