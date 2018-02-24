2 Hit When Car Crashes Into Auto Repair Shop in Chula Vista

Two people were struck by a car that veered off a Chula Vista roadway and into an auto repair shop Saturday afternoon.

A car was traveling on the roadway outside Eddie’s Tires Mufflers & Auto Center, near Main Street and Broadway, at about 11 a.m. Saturday when the car flew off the street and into the repair shop's garage, according to Chula Vista Fire Department (CVFD).

The car struck a vehicle lift and two people who were standing outside the shop.

Firefighters transported the driver and one of the people struck to UC San Diego Medical Center with major injuries, CVFD said. Both were expected to survive.

The repair shop was not majorly damaged.

It was not clear what caused the car to veer off the roadway. Chula Vista Police Department responded to investigate the crash.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.