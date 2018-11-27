Vegetation Fire Burns Behind Homes in Chula Vista

A vegetation fire was burning behind homes in Chula Vista, east of State Route 125 or the South Bay Expressway toll road Tuesday.

The slow-moving fire was reported along Agua Vista Drive and Via Ponte Tresa just after 9 a.m. and had grown to about 10 acres in about an hour, according to fire officials.

It was burning near the community of New Cielo, which was still in the process of being built, according to an NBC 7 crew on the ground.

The neighborhood is north of Proctor Valley Road and at the base of Mt. San Miguel. Smoke could be seen rising above the mountainside.

Breaking 2 Deputies Charged With Assault in Vista Arrest Investigation

Cal Fire said no homes were being threatened and no evacuations were in place.

The firefight was a joint effort between Cal Fire and Chula Vista Fire Department crews. A helicopter was circling the blaze and making water drops at about 10 a.m.

Firefighters were working with humidity at less than 15 percent and easterly-blowing winds in that area.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.