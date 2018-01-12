NBC 7's Consumer Bob shares an issue with the Chrysler Pacifica that causes dangerous driving conditions while on the road, and prompted a company recall. (Published 3 hours ago)

A voluntary recall notice has been issued for over 153,000 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivans after consumers complained vans were stalling while driving.

NBC 7 Responds first reported on the problem last month.

So far, more than 50 minivan owners filed complaints last year with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration saying their van suddenly shut off, in some cases while driving at highway speeds.

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), the van’s maker, announced Friday the voluntary recall is for the van’s engine control software that needs to be updated.

FCA said customers will be advised when to bring their vans in for installing the updated software before April 1.

FCA said the recall does not include Hybrid versions of the 2017 Pacifica van.

