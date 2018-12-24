White Christmas Possible as Winter Storm Reaches San Diego

A winter storm is expected to bring light rain and the possibility for snow to San Diego County just in time for Christmas, according to forecasters.

A low-pressure system sweeping across southern California will bring the first sign of showers and gusty winds to San Diego County late Monday before the storm picks up on Christmas Day, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

As conditions change overnight, snow may fall at elevations above 5,000 feet and thunderstorms may be possible in coastal and inland areas, the National Weather Service said.

"We’re talking about rain and wind for your Christmas morning, your Christmas Day, and if your above 5,000 feet elevation, you could be seeing some snow," Parveen said in NBC 7's First Alert Forecast.

Parveen said in San Diego, Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain have the best chance of seeing a white Christmas this year. Outside of San Diego County, Big Bear will most likely see snow on Christmas Day.

The weather system is also bringing strong winds to San Diego County.

Areas most affected include the inland valleys and coastal areas, including Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, and Poway.

NWS issued a wind advisory from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. During that time, winds will average 15 to 25 miles per hour with some gusts reaching up to 35 mph late Monday.

"If you’re in the mountains, though, winds could gust near 60 miles per hour and we have the chance if seeing some snow showers above 5,000 feet," Parveen said. "If you’re going to be heading there tomorrow to see some snow, just be careful because the roads will be very slick."

Strong winds can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, NWS warned. Drivers should use caution on roadways east of Alpine, especially in mountain passes and on desert slopes.

High surf is also possible in San Diego County on Christmas Day, according to a NWS beach hazards statement.

Waves will average 4 to 7 feet on Tuesday with 9-foot waves possible at beaches south of Encinitas, NWS said. High tides will peak at 10:16 a.m. in La Jolla.

It is also possible that high surf will cause coastal flooding before it subsides Tuesday night.

NWS warns that high surf can create dangerous swimming conditions and strong rip currents. Beachgoers are urged to swim near a lifeguard.

The storm is expected to move out of the area on Wednesday, when San Diego will return to warmer and drier conditions, Parveen said.