Pilot's Judgment Impaired in Fatal Helicopter Crash: NTSB

A Cardiff-by-the-Sea man was at the controls of a helicopter when it pitched and spun violently in a landing attempt two years ago. Investigators have concluded the pilot was impaired by prescription medications at the time of the crash.

Wayne Lewis, 60, was killed alongside friend Bruce Allen Erickson, 65, of Rancho Santa Fe on Nov. 18, 2015, when their helicopter spun out of control and caught fire while landing at McClellan Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, Calif.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released the conclusion of its investigation into the fiery crash in December.

Investigators found that Lewis lost control of the helicopter while attempting to land on a dolly. Images from a surveillance camera were attached to the final NTSB report and show the helicopter tail striking the ground when the helicopter landed short of the dolly.

Friend Mourns Chopper Crash Victim

In this exclusive, NBC 7's Liberty Zabala speaks with Marty Reed, a close friend of Wayne Lewis, one of the men killed in a helicopter crash at McClellan Palomar Airport on Nov. 18, 2015. (Published Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015)

When comparing onboard video taken from inside the helicopter, the helicopter pitched up and rotated 180 degrees before the tail struck the ground again, according to the NTSB report.

As the blades of the chopper continued to rotate, the aircraft spun.

"The helicopter spun on its belly at a rate of about one revolution per second for more than 5 minutes, while gradually sliding about 530 ft along the ramp," the NTSB report states.

Responds City Council Members Call for Water Department Audit

Both the pilot and passenger became incapacitated during the collision. The cause of death for both men was multiple internal injuries, according to the County Medical Examiner's Office.

Lewis' judgment was impaired due to his use of a combination of prescription medicine, NTSB officials concluded.

NTSB investigators also said Lewis had recently bought the helicopter and told several people he was having trouble mastering the aircraft. He had decided to fly the helicopter without an instructor despite multiple flight instructors' advice not to do so.

Pilot, Passenger Killed in Chopper Crash ID'd