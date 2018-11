A fire broke out inside a garage at a Chollas View home Tuesday.

No one was injured when the smoke and flames filled the garage at 730 47th Street just after 8 a.m.

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to the fire along with San Diego police.

No other information was available.

