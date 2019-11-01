Chilly Morning Prompts Freeze Warning for Inland Valleys, Deserts

NBC 7's Lauren Coronado has the details on the freeze warning. (Published Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019)

After days of fire weather, San Diego was waking up to a colder-than-usual morning on Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for San Diego County's inland valleys and deserts through 9 a.m. Friday as temperatures dipped into the upper 20s and low 30s.

The areas most affected included low-lying portions of the valleys and deserts and areas affected by winds.

When a freeze warning is in effect, weather conditions can kill cross and other sensitive plants. Outdoor plumbing may be affected.

By midday, temperatures were expected to be sunny and cool across the county. Daytime high temperatures would be in the mid-70s along the coast, in the low 80s inland, in the upper 70s for the desert, and in the mid-60s in the mountains.

The freeze warning came as Santa Ana winds subdued across the county. A Red Flag Warning in effect due to potentially dangerous fire weather conditions expired Thursday night.