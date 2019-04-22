Children Release 13,000 Ladybugs on Earth Day

Children in North County learned about nature and the ecosystem on Earth Day in a unique way.

Discovery Isle Preschool in San Marcos gave kids more than 13,000 ladybugs to release Monday. The lively lesson teaches children and is helpful to local flowers, plants, and trees.

“They eat all the bad insects!” said 6-year-old Will Fowler.

Children as young as six-months-old to age seven participated in the festivities.

“I like when they fly,” said Fletcher Mesier, 5. “Because they opened their wings and spun around.”

The children also designed their own ladybug-themed masks and hats for the occasion.

Many of the ladybugs flew away immediately, while some stuck around to crawl on the children's arms.

“I didn’t know what to do with all of them,” said Ethan Rodriguez, 5. “And I had to shake them off because I was freaked out!”

Parents were invited to take pictures and videos as well.

“They were ticklish,” said Remy Morales, 5, who had six ladybugs crawling on her arms during the day.

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. The worldwide holiday promotes environmental conservation.

NBC 7 crews asked some youngsters at Discovery Isle Preschool why they think we celebrate Earth Day.

"Because Earth is the only planet we can live on!" said Mesier.