At least eight juveniles were taken to the hospital after reporting feeling sick from eating an unknown plant from a garden at a home in Bay Terraces.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Salaz told NBC 7 the children were having a party on Mesa Park Lane and ate something that wasn't food.

Some of the children at the home reported feeling sick. Another child at a home nearby, who was at the party before, also called 911 reporting similar symptoms.

Medics have not confirmed what the children ate. Chief Salaz said there was no malicious intent involved and the children thought what they were eating was safe.

A spokesperson from the Walter Andersen Nursery told NBC 7 the plant was Nicotina glauca, also known as tree tobacco, and is very toxic.

Four patients were taken to Scripps Chula Vista, two were transported to Rady Children's Hospital, and two went to Paradise Valley Hospital, according to SDFD.

No other information was available.

