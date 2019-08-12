Childcare Center Shelters in Place After Teen Shot Nearby in Barrio Logan

NBC 7's Danica McAdam has the latest information from police at the scene of the shooting. (Published 56 minutes ago)

More than 70 children, some as young as 3 years old, were sheltered in place at the Barrio Logan Child Development Center Monday after a teen was shot in the street less than a block away.

The San Diego Police Department said the victim, a 17-year-old male, was walking along the Interstate 5 overpass bridge on Sampson Street with two others at around 11:30 a.m. when a car drove by and parked.

A passenger got out of the car and, without saying anything, fired multiple shots at the group. The 17-year-old was hit at least once in his side, SDPD said.

The suspect, described as a man in his 20s, got back into the dark-colored sedan and drove away headed north, according to police.

Medics took the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened near a popular taco restaurant. Police said the victim or his friends were not customers there.

As of around 1:30 p.m. the child development center on Logan Avenue was no longer sheltering in place. According to the center, there 72 children between the ages of 3 and 5 registered there.

"Just the fact that it happened so close to where our children are playing, so close to where there are so many open people. It's a busy street here, so it's shocking," one woman told NBC 7.

No other information was available.

