OLY-SD

3-Year-Old Struck by Quad in Escondido: CHP

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A child was struck by a car in unincorporated Escondido near Valley Center Monday evening.

    The crash occurred at 5:09 p.m. on the 23000 block of Crown Hill Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The child, 3-years-old, suffered multiple injuries.

    CHP officials said medics were preparing to airlift the child to a hospital.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

