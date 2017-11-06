3-Year-Old Struck by Quad in Escondido: CHP

A child was struck by a car in unincorporated Escondido near Valley Center Monday evening.

The crash occurred at 5:09 p.m. on the 23000 block of Crown Hill Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child, 3-years-old, suffered multiple injuries.

CHP officials said medics were preparing to airlift the child to a hospital.

No other information was available.

