Child Killed in Crash Involving SUV, Semi-Truck Collide on Old Highway 395

A child riding in an SUV was killed in a collision with a semi-truck Tuesday near the intersection of Rainbow Valley Boulevard and Old Highway 395.

According to the North County Fire District, a mother was driving with her two children when their SUV collided with a semi-truck towing two rock hauling trailers just after 4:45 p.m.

One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene, and the mother and the other child were flown to Rady Children's Hospital, NCFD said.

Both vehicles had front-end damage and were seen disabled on the side of the road.

A section of Old Highway 395 near the crash is shut down to traffic. Officials said traffic on the highway and on Interstate 15 would be delayed for up to two hours.

The NCFD said Highway 395 south of Rainbow Valley Boulevard will be closed for the next several hours. Drivers will have to access Rainbow Glen or Rainbow Valley Boulevard from another direction.

The crash sparked a small brush fire on a hillside along the highway that was quickly extinguished.

No other information was available.

