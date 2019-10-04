Child Injured in Crash Caused by Pursuit Suspect in San Marcos

A driver who initiated a pursuit with deputies Friday night in the North County was arrested after he caused a crash that injured a child.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said deputies first responded to reports of an aggressive driver just before 10 p.m. in San Marcos.

Deputies located the driver near San Marcos Boulevard and Mission Road but he did not pull over and a pursuit began.

A short time later, the suspect crashed into another car near the entrance of Mission Hills High School at Mission Hills Court and Mission Road.

Medics were called to treat an 8-year-old passenger of the victim car for minor injuries.

No other information was available.

