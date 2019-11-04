12-Year-Old Hit by Vehicle in Mira Mesa - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

12-Year-Old Hit by Vehicle in Mira Mesa

Police were blocking off the area near Reagan Road and Calico Street

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    12-Year-Old Hit by Vehicle in Mira Mesa
    File Image

    A child on a skateboard was hit by a car in Mira Mesa Monday.

    The incident happed at Reagan Road and Calico Street at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said.

    The 12-year-old was transported to Rady Children's Hospital. The extent of the child's injuries is unknown at this time.

    Police were blocking off the area at Reagan Road and Calico Street, near Mira Mesa's central shopping area.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices