12-Year-Old Hit by Vehicle in Mira Mesa

A child on a skateboard was hit by a car in Mira Mesa Monday.

The incident happed at Reagan Road and Calico Street at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said.

The 12-year-old was transported to Rady Children's Hospital. The extent of the child's injuries is unknown at this time.

Police were blocking off the area at Reagan Road and Calico Street, near Mira Mesa's central shopping area.

No other information was available.

