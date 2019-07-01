Child Burned, 8 Adults Injured in Fiery Crash on I-5 in National City

Crash Sends Cars Up In Flames on I-5 in National City

Nine people, including a child, were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in National City.

The collision sent all three cars up in flames in the middle of freeway lanes near Main Street at around 6:45 p.m.

According to the National City Fire Department, seven of the nine people injured suffered major injuries. Five of the patients, including a child of unknown age, suffered burn injuries.

The Adults were transported to UC San Diego Hospital and the child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital, NCFD said.

NCFD Battalion Chief Mark Beveradge said that access to the victims was difficult because of rush hour traffic.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.